(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations Security Council approved Wednesday a resolution that calls for humanitarian pauses in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Twelve out of 15 Security Council members voted in favor of the text proposed by Malta, with the US, Russia and the UK abstaining.

The resolution calls for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip” so that UN agencies and non-profits can get essential goods and services to civilians in the region. It also urges the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, especially children.”

Before the vote, Russia unsuccessfully proposed an amendment that called for an “immediate, durable and sustainable humanitarian truce” — mirroring a non-binding text adopted by the UN General Assembly last month.

Wednesday’s vote followed four failed attempts to implement a Gaza-focused resolution since the Israel-Hamas war started on Oct. 7.

Malta’s envoy at the UN said the measure emphasized humanitarian concerns and the plight of children.

“Our guiding light throughout this process was to make sure that the text remains focused and humanitarian in scope,” Vanessa Frazier told the council ahead of the vote. Children “are suffering disproportionately in this conflict.”

Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say a majority of the more than 11,000 people who’ve been killed there since the war began are women and children. Israeli women and children were among the 1,200 people killed by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack, and also among the more than 200 captives held hostage in Gaza.

