(Bloomberg) -- Arab leaders made a last-ditch effort to get the US on board with a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip hours before the United Nations Security Council planned to vote on the issue, as Israel pushed deeper into the south and alarm grew over a burgeoning humanitarian crisis.

“The US is not there yet, and that is why we are here — to engage with our US partners and to say it is in the interest of the region and in the interest of the US and in the interest of world peace for this aggression to stop,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi said in a briefing.

He spoke alongside counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and the Palestinian territories hours before they were sent to make their case to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Security Council was set to vote on a resolution calling for a cease-fire later Friday.

US officials made clear they wouldn’t support a cease-fire, saying a halt to the fighting wouldn’t lead to a lasting peace. But they declined to say if the US would kill the cease-fire resolution by voting against. Instead, the US could abstain and allow the resolution to pass without Washington’s endorsement.

“We do not support calls for an immediate cease-fire,” Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told the Security Council on Friday. “This would only plant the seeds for the next war because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace, to see a two-state solution.”

Wood said the council was guilty of “a serious moral failure” for not condemning an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed some 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and prompted a punishing Israeli military campaign across the Gaza Strip.

The decision is a delicate one for the Biden administration. Voting to abstain would please the Arab world but exacerbate tension with Israel and potentially weaken US leverage over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war planning.

Vetoing the resolution would offer crucial support to Israel, in keeping with President Joe Biden’s argument that the close US ally has the right to defend itself in the wake of the Hamas attack. But it would also alienate many allies overseas and progressive Democrats at home.

They argue that Israel’s response — which Hamas-run health authorities say has killed more than 17,000 people — has been too indiscriminate and provoked a humanitarian crisis for Palestinians who remain in Gaza.

The resolution, introduced by the United Arab Emirates, follows rare plea to the council by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Earlier this week, he invoked his highest diplomatic tool for the first time in five decades to urge action by the Security Council given the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“The people of Gaza are looking into the abyss,” Guterres told the Security Council Friday. “The international community must do everything possible to end their ordeal.”

Read more: Palestinian Authority Working With US on Gaza Postwar Plan

In the meantime, Israel pressed on with its offensive throughout Gaza on Friday and and Hamas targeted Israel with rockets. Israeli troops pushed deeper into the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, the hometown of Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

Witnesses said Israeli tanks were approaching the center of the city, where people were advised to evacuate further south to Rafah, which borders Egypt. Thomas White, director of UN Relief Works Agency in Gaza, wrote on X that “civil order is breaking down” and that aid convoys are being looted and UN vehicles are being pelted with stones.

Earlier this week, top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell said it instructed EU members and their “like-minded partners” to support UN on its calls for a cease-fire.

Last month, the US allowed a resolution to pass calling for “pauses” in the fighting, but not a cease-fire.

On Thursday, Blinken acknowledged rising frustration over Israel’s campaign, suggesting that Israel wasn’t doing enough to protect civilians.

“There is a gap between what I stated in Israel regarding the protection of civilians and what we are witnessing on the ground now,” he said.

The US wasn’t alone in its reluctance to vote for the resolution Friday. France Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière told reporters that rushing to a vote would be a mistake.

“The situation is absolutely a disaster,” he said. “But we cannot rush and drive the Security Council car against the wall.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.