(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution Friday that called for increasing the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip, but stopped short of demanding a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The US and Russia abstained from voting on the resolution, while the remaining 13 members voted in favor.

The vote was delayed several times amid efforts to find language that wouldn’t trigger a veto from the US, which has struck down earlier resolutions for not condemning the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the final version “a strong, humanitarian-focused resolution.”

The US had also opposed language calling for a cease-fire, but stood down from vetoing the draft after the language was watered down to call on all parties to “create the conditions for a sustained cessation of hostilities.”

Those edits drew criticism from Russia. “The wording that is being put to a vote today has been extremely neutered,” Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said before the vote.

The resolution also demands that all parties facilitate the use of all routes into the Gaza Strip for the delivery of aid, including the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Israel.

The Israel-Hamas hostilities have exacerbated deep divisions in the council, which was already largely paralyzed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hamas killed some 1,200 people in its attack, while Israel’s response has killed about 20,000 people so far, according to the Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who earlier this month called on the Security Council to act, said after the vote that the “real problem” was Israel’s offensive creating “massive obstacles” to distributing aid.

“I hope that today’s resolution will make people understand that a humanitarian cease-fire is indeed something that is needed if we want humanitarian aid to be effectively delivered,” he said.

Earlier this month, a trip by foreign ministers from several countries to Washington failed to keep the US from striking down another text that called for a truce. The new resolution has a more humanitarian focus, and calls on the UN to appoint an official to oversee stepped-up aid deliveries to Gaza.

“We know this is not a perfect text,” United Arab Emirates Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said before the vote. “We have extensively negotiated and tried to find language that meets everyone’s concerns but also addresses this challenge with a practical response.”

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan said the resolution as passed “maintains Israel’s security authority to monitor and inspect aid entering Gaza,” but criticized the Security Council for its continued failure to condemn the Hamas attacks.

President Joe Biden and his top officials have increasingly pressed Israel to shift its tactics to a more targeted campaign focused on eliminating Hamas’ leadership. But the US has also said it won’t dictate to Israel.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel’s campaign needs to shift from large-scale attacks to more precise operations to reduce the toll on Palestinian civilians.

