(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations Security Council voted down dueling US and Russian resolutions that sought to pause the fighting between Israel and Hamas and open the flow of humanitarian aid, as pressure mounted on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to let food and medicine into the Gaza Strip.

The council first rejected a US-backed resolution that called for measures including “humanitarian pauses” that would give UN agencies access to provide “essential goods and services important to the well-being of civilians in Gaza, including especially water, electricity, fuel, food and medical supplies.” The resolution gained the support of 10 of the council’s 15 members but Russia and China vetoed it.

Then the council rejected a Russian-backed resolution that called for a broader cease-fire, with the US and UK vetoing it. Israel, the US and their allies say a cease-fire could allow Hamas to regroup, and that Israel has the right to respond to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that killed some 1,400 people.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the US was “deeply disappointed” that the US resolution was vetoed.

“We must not be deterred,” she said, adding that the US is ready to work with other nations “to build a more peaceful and secure future for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

In the days since the Oct. 7 attack, Israel has launched punishing airstrikes into Gaza, and Palestinian authorities say thousands more people have been killed. Israel is also threatening a ground invasion into the Gaza Strip, a move that Iran and others have warned could provoke a broader war — or, at the least, open a second front with Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.

Read more: Israel Is Losing Support as Fury Grows Over Its Strikes on Gaza

The US is sending more military forces to the region, including air defenses, and has cited an uptick in attacks against American bases by Iran-backed militants.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he asked Israel to delay a ground invasion of Gaza to assist in the return of hostages held by Hamas but hadn’t demanded that Netanyahu hold off on military operations. “What I have indicated to him, is that if that’s possible to get these folks out safely, that’s what he should do. It’s their decision,” Biden said at a news conference.

Tensions spilled over into the Security Council on Tuesday, when Israel’s ambassador Gilad Erdan called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign for saying the Hamas attacks didn’t happen in a vacuum — a reference to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Guterres pushed back against Erdan on Wednesday.

“I am shocked by the misinterpretations by some of my statement yesterday in the Security Council as if I was justifying acts of terror by Hamas,” Guterres told reporters. “This is false. It was the opposite.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.