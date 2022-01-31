(Bloomberg) -- Moscow further boosted troop levels around the Ukrainian border at the weekend, adding to President Vladimir Putin’s options should he decide on a military incursion, the Pentagon said.

The crisis will be debated in the United Nations’ Security Council later on Monday. The U.S. and the European Union are zeroing in on a package of sanctions against Russia if there’s an invasion. Putin says he has no plans to launch one.

The oil markets opened the week up on signs of continued tensions over Ukraine and sustained global demand, indicating European oil and gas stocks may be active.

Key Developments:

Germany’s Social Democrats will discuss its Russia policy in Berlin on Monday

Where military forces are assembling around Russia and Ukraine

All times CET.

Oil Heads for Best January in Decades (8:30 a.m.)

Brent is on course for its best January performance in at least 30 years.

The global benchmark rose 1.3%, building on a run of six straight weekly gains that saw prices hit the highest level since 2014. West Texas Intermediate advanced to near $88 a barrel after climbing 2% last week.

Scholz’s Party Discusses Russia Policy (7:15 CET)

Germany’s Social Democrats -- the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz -- will discuss its Russia policy in Berlin on Monday. Co-leader Lars Klingbeil said the talks aim to prevent war in Europe.

Speaking on ARD television, he said Russia is responsible for the escalating tensions and that “all options are on the table” for imposing punitive sanctions if Moscow orders an attack but the focus is on maintaining dialog to prevent military conflict.

He downplayed comments from former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder -- also from the SPD -- who said Western politicians were stoking tensions.

Latvia Would Welcome Refugees, Defense Minister Says (9:20 a.m.)

“If there’s a war, and I hope that there won’t be of course, Ukrainians are our friends. Both Belarusians and Ukrainians who are real patriots of their countries and have similar values to ours, and whose country is being attacked, will always be welcomed. We will give them asylum if the situation arises,” Defense Minister Artis Pabriks told the Diena newspaper.

