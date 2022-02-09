(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations is requesting $1.1 billion to deal with “an alarming humanitarian and protection crisis” in three northeastern Nigerian states, it said in a statement Wednesday.

An estimated 8.4 million people will require assistance this year due to an ongoing conflict that has displaced 2.2 million people, mostly women and girls, the UN said.

“For many women, men, boys and girls, the profound impact of conflict in north-east Nigeria continues to be felt painfully,” said Matthias Schmale, the United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator.

Africa’s most populous country has been battling more than a decade long Islamic insurgency in the northern parts of the country, which has been compounded by herdsmen-farmer conflicts in recent years.

The money raised will be used to improve living conditions and strengthen protection for 5.5 million people mostly affected by the crisis.

“Millions of people struggle to have their basic needs met, and the fluctuating food prices have further destabilized the already alarming food security situation” said Sadiya Farouq, Nigeria’s minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

