(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations is seeking $472.6 million to boost Kenya’s efforts in dealing with the impacts of the worst drought the East African nation has faced in decades.

The fund will help alleviate the suffering of about 4.3 million people who are among the 5.8 million in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid areas, the UN office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs, said in a statement.

The situation is likely to worsen as the nation faces a fifth consecutive below-average rain season from October to December, according to the statement. Projections point to the possibility of a sixth season of poor rainfall from March to May.

