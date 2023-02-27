(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations will make a new push to bring together Libya’s factions to facilitate long-delayed presidential and parliamentary elections this year, its envoy to the war-ravaged OPEC member said.

The initiative would also involve civil society and other groups, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, told the Security Council on Monday.

A UN-backed attempt to hold a Libyan vote in late 2021 and draw a line under years of conflict was canceled as tensions rose and legal disputes engulfed key candidates. A split later emerged between the prime minister in the capital, Tripoli, and a rival backed by parliament.

