(Bloomberg) -- A United Nations tribute to Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi, killed in a helicopter crash this month, showcased deep divisions in the world body, as many nations praised his legacy while the US and Israel boycotted the event.

Nate Evans, a spokesperson for the US mission, said in a statement that “some of the worst human rights abuses on record took place during his tenure.” In a separate statement, the Israeli mission said “it is a poor reflection on an organization to eulogize a dictator responsible for the murder of thousands of his own citizens.”

By contrast, Burundi’s Ambassador Zéphyrin Maniratanga, speaking on behalf of 54 African countries, described Raisi as a “visionary leader” and praised him for fostering international cooperation. The representative of Uganda, speaking on behalf of so-called non-aligned nations, said Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who also died in the crash, played a crucial role in increasing cooperation among developing countries.

Representatives of Latin American and Asian countries also expressed their condolences before the nearly 200-member General Assembly, as European nations remained silent.

Read More: What Death of President Raisi Means for Iran, Mideast: QuickTake

Speaking before the General Assembly on Thursday morning, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to Raisi’s family, while adding that the UN “stands in solidarity with the Iranian people and in the quest for peace, development and fundamental freedoms.”

While the US State Department issued a statement expressing its “official condolences” after Raisi’s death, Secretary of State Antony Blinken soon after hastened to say that the people of Iran “are probably better off” and “we are definitely not grieving over his death.”

--With assistance from Arsalan Shahla and Golnar Motevalli.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.