(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations’ envoy to Libya said he hopes Libya’s warring parties would come to the negotiating table before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which is set to begin in early May.

Ghassan Salame also said that the UN seeks to prevent any new weapons from reaching Libya, where forces loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar are waging an offensive on the capital, Tripoli, the base of the internationally-recognized government of Fayez Al Sarraj.

Salame’s comments came during a press conference with Italy’s foreign minister aired on the pan-Arab satellite channel Al-Hadath.

