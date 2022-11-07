(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations unveiled a plan to install early warning systems around the world within five years to mitigate the human impact of extreme weather disasters like the recent floods in Pakistan.

The initiative calls for an initial investment of $3.1 billion by 2027 to boost preparedness for climate-related catastrophes and ensure vulnerable communities receive the earliest possible warning.

Half the world’s countries do not have such systems in place; they include the poorest nations and small islands states particularly exposed to the effects of a rapidly warming planet.

“Vulnerable communities in climate hotspots are being blindsided by cascading climate disasters without any means of prior alert,” said Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General. “Just 24 hour’s notice of an impending hazardous event can cut damage by 30%.”

Read more: UN Aims to Spur Climate Adaptation Finance as World Falls Short Read More: Africa's Headed for a Climate Showdown with Rich Countries

Early warning systems are seen as a relatively cheap and easy way of averting some of the worse damage caused by rising global temperatures, with overall adaptation costs expected to climb to as much as $340 billion a year by the end of the decade. The plan was drawn up by the World Meteorological Organization, with 50 countries signing a joint statement of support.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.