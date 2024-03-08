(Bloomberg) -- Escalating violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo could turn into a regional conflict without increased political efforts to lower tensions, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, United Nations under-secretary-general for peace operations, said Friday.

UN peacekeepers are struggling to protect civilians in the North Kivu province, Lacroix said, amid an offensive by the M23 rebel group that forced another 100,000 people to flee their homes in the past week. The violence is growing despite the recent arrival of troops from multiple African countries to calm the situation.

Fighting in the mineral-rich area is seeing an “escalation that is gradually looking more like a regional conflict,” Lacroix told reporters in New York, calling the growing presence of foreign troops “a recipe for disaster.”

Congo, US and UN experts say Rwanda backs the M23, which is led by Congolese Tutsis who say they are discriminated against in their country. Rwanda denies the claim.

In the last month the M23 has encircled the trading hub of Goma, on Rwanda’s border, blocking off the city’s main arteries for essential goods. UN experts have warned of an influx of increasingly deadly weapons in the region.

Last month the US demanded Rwanda withdraw its troops from Congo and remove surface-to-air missiles from its border.

Troops from South Africa, Tanzania and Malawi began deploying in North Kivu in December as part of an initiative by the 16-nation Southern African Development Community. They replaced an East African Community force including Kenyan troops that Congo asked to leave after it failed to pursue the M23.

Troops, Minerals

The troops join soldiers from neighboring Uganda and Burundi and a contingent of private military already on the ground in Congo’s east, where more than 100 armed groups are active. The region is rich in minerals including tin ore, coltan and gold, which has helped fuel the violence.

Last month Rwanda wrote to the UN Security Council to object to its plan to support the SADC military deployment.

Conflict in eastern Congo began in the mid-1990s as the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide spread across the border, eventually turning into a regional war that killed millions.

Rwanda says armed groups linked to the perpetrators of the genocide still operate in the region and has backed multiple attempts to stamp them out, including a previous version of the M23.

The group’s current rebellion began in November 2021.

Lacroix praised the stalled efforts by Angolan President Joao Lourenco to broker a deal between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame. “I think this needs to be supported and reactivated,” he said.

Read: South Africa Risks Showdown With Rwanda Over Congo Mission

Read: Rwanda Objects to UN Support for SADC’s Congo Deployment

Read: Why Relations Between Congo and Rwanda Are So Toxic: QuickTake

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.