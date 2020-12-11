The United Nations said Wall Street’s new water futures risk an essential public good being treated like gold and oil, leaving the market vulnerable to a speculative bubble.

CME Group Inc.’s new contract -- which debuted this week -- could lure interest from hedge funds and banks alongside farmers, factories and utilities looking to lock in prices, said Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, the UN’s special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation. That risks a price run-up for a resource that “belongs to everyone” and is a vital tool in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The news that water is to be traded on Wall Street futures market shows that the value of water, as a basic human right, is now under threat,” Arrojo-Agudo said in a statement. “It is closely tied to all of our lives and livelihoods, and is an essential component to public health.”

The new futures contract is linked to the US$1.1 billion spot water market in California, the biggest U.S. agriculture market and world’s fifth-largest economy. Supplies face increasing threats from climate change, rising populations and pollution from mining and farming, the UN said.

CME didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.