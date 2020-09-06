1h ago
Uncertain 2020 Finish, Old China Playbook, Australia QE: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) --
- The world economy’s rebound from the depths of the coronavirus crisis is fading, setting up an uncertain finish to the year
- China is returning to its stimulus playbook, with local governments borrowing a record amount to spend on infrastructure this year
- Australia’s central bank will boost its bond-buying program or cut interest rates to help spur a recovery, economists predict. Meantime, James McIntyre runs the ruler over the economy’s outlook to 2050
- Yoshihide Suga, the frontrunner in the race to become Japan’s next prime minister, is widely seen as a continuity candidate, but his past statements suggest he is a reform advocate who could shake up some of the cosier industries if given a long enough mandate
- New Zealand reaffirmed that negative interest rates and direct funding to banks are among a set of policy tools being prepared
- The Malaysian ringgit has defied the odds to outperform most of its Asian peers. Now investors will be watching to see if it survives the trials of September
- ECB policy makers discussing this week how to set monetary policy for their disease-stricken economy will do so very much in the shadow of their U.S. counterparts
- Singapore said it will support companies that hire new local workers in the next six months
- Pakistan’s trade with neighboring Afghanistan has been declining for years, but now delays in shipment clearance are threatening to undermine their bilateral commerce even further
- Two shipping brothers on Germany’s Rhine faced a dilemma that has become increasingly common on Europe’s most important river
