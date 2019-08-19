(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Head-spinning uncertainty on trade is a major drag on global growth. Indeed, analysis by Bloomberg Economics suggests the tweet is mightier than the tariff, with a bigger negative impact from uncertainty than the protectionist measures themselves. Uncertainty created by the trade war could lower GDP levels in the U.S., China and the world by 0.6%, 1% and 0.6%, respectively, by 2021 relative to a no-trade-war scenario. The tariffs themselves are likely to lower the level of GDP by about 0.3%, 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

