"Uncharted," an action film featuring "Spider-Man" star Tom Holland, led the box office over President's Day weekend despite critical reviews.

The Sony Group picture, based on one of the company’s video games, generated $44.2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, according to preliminary numbers Sunday from Comscore Inc. That was above the $30.7 million researcher Boxoffice Pro had forecast. That was the best opening weekend of the year so far, topping the three-day, $30.6 million number set by “Scream” in January.

“Dog,” a comedy starring Channing Tatum from United Artists Releasing, came in second place, generating $15.1 million in domestic box office receipts.

The cast of “Uncharted” likely drew fans this weekend, with “Spider Man: No Way Home” star Holland and Mark Wahlberg headlining. “No Way Home,” released last year, has been the biggest success of the pandemic era with more than $1.8 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

Just 39% of critics recommended “Uncharted” on review aggregator site RottenTomatoes.com, with one critic calling it a “well-tooled sportscar with an underpowered engine.” The film, whose release was delayed several times due to the pandemic, was only available in theaters.

“Dog” is Tatum’s first-live-action starring role since 2017 and his directorial debut. He worked with Reid Carolin, who wrote and produced the “Magic Mike” films, also starring Tatum. About 83% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes recommended the picture.

