(Bloomberg) -- Under Armour Inc. probably won’t be able to duck a lawsuit by the University of California at Los Angeles claiming the company used the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to end the largest athletic-apparel sponsorship deal in the history of American college sports.

In a tentative ruling Thursday, a Los Angeles state judge said Under Armour couldn’t show that it was excused from its contractual obligations because the pandemic was a “force majeure event” that frees parties of obligations under a contract in light of extraordinary events. UCLA had argued that the pandemic hadn’t stopped either party from carrying out sponsorship obligations.

A hearing was scheduled for Thursday to give Under Armour a chance to contest the ruling before it becomes final. A spokesperson for the company couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Under Armour apparently decided that its agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles was too expensive for a troubled company, the university said in breach-of-contract case filed last September in Los Angeles Superior Court.

A 15-year deal valued at $280 million that Under Armour struck with UCLA in 2016 is at the heart of the dispute.

The case started in federal court before it was moved to state court.

The case is The Regents of the University of California v. Under Armour Inc., 20SMCV01205, California Superior Court, Los Angeles County.

