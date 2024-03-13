(Bloomberg) -- Under Armour Inc. said its founder, Executive Chairman Kevin Plank, would return to the role of chief executive officer, ousting Stephanie Linnartz after she led just over a year of fitful efforts to reinvigorate the athletic brand.

Plank will return to the CEO job April 1, Under Armour said Wednesday. Linnartz will remain an adviser to the company through April 30. Lead director Mohamed El-Erian, an economist and a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, will succeed Plank as chairman.

Investors are wary of the management shift. Under Armour shares slid 4.9% in after-hours New York trading after initially rising on the news. The stock was down 7.9% this year through Wednesday’s close, trailing the 6.6% rise of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Poonam Goyal said the CEO change was a surprise because there were early signs that Linnartz’s turnaround plan was taking hold.

Plank’s return “might raise eyebrows, given his resignation amid workplace controversies,” Goyal wrote in a note.

Plank stepped down as CEO of Under Armour in 2020 after a series of scandals, including a Wall Street Journal story that reported the company had a culture of inappropriate behavior toward women.

Three-Year Plan

Linnartz outlined a three-year plan in 2023 to grow the brand through womenswear, footwear and “sports style” by pushing into more design collaborations and bolstering its presence in sneaker culture. She called her first year a “building year” for Under Armour as she moved to reset inventory levels and realign the business around the new strategic priorities.

A former executive at Marriott International Inc., Linnartz is a polished leader who oversaw the hotel chain’s rewards program and forged partnerships with entities like the National Football League and the National Collegiate Athletic Association before taking the top job at Under Armour.

During her tenure at Baltimore-based Under Armour, Linnartz started the athletic-wear company’s own rewards program and brought in many new senior managers across divisions, including heads of product and branding, to help execute the turnaround plan.

“Her efforts have helped set us on the right path,” Plank, who founded Under Armour in 1996, said in the company’s statement Wednesday.

Under Armour raised its outlook for full-year earnings in February, with cost-cutting efforts overcoming a continued decline in revenue, particularly in its home market. Still, North American revenue was down 12% in the most recent quarter.

