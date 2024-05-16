(Bloomberg) -- Under Armour Inc. will restructure its business amid a continued decline in revenue and make men’s apparel its highest priority as the company realigns itself under founder Kevin Plank.

The athletic-wear brand is going through a transitional period as Plank, who stepped down from the CEO position in 2019 amid a series of scandals, retook the role in April. The restructuring process has been approved by Under Armour’s board and includes layoffs, though management did not say how many employees will be impacted by the cuts.

“This is not where I envisioned Under Armour playing at this point in our journey,” Plank said on a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday. “That said, we’ll use this turbulence to reconstitute our brand.”

Under Armour’s troubles are particularly acute in North America. The company expects revenue for its fiscal year to fall at a low-double-digit percentage, including a drop of up to 17% in its home market. The company said that it’s working to “meaningfully reset” its North America business, where sales decreased 10% last quarter.

Under Armour’s previous CEO, Stephanie Linnartz, had taken steps to reinvigorate the brand, including launching a rewards program and bringing in new senior managers, before her ouster earlier this year. Linnartz had been in the role for just over a year and investors had been wary of the shift in leadership.

Plank said that the company is taking steps that will pressure both revenue and profit in the near term. He’s working to grow the company’s brand strength over the next 18 months while managing costs. Executives anticipate total restructuring charges to be as much as $90 million.

Under Armour had become too reliant on discounting, which eroded the brand, said Plank. The retailer will dial back its promotional activity, with much fewer days of discounts on its website, and reduce the number of different products it sells.

Plank also assured investors that the company’s core men’s apparel business will be his top priority. He said the lack of attention to Under Armour’s clothes for men, which include fleece hoodies and compression leggings, has “significantly impacted our brand’s perception.”

In search of cost savings, Under Armour plans to simplify its operating model and improve its supply chain processes. It’ll also reduce the number of agencies, consultants and outside experts that it hires, especially in marketing.

“We are urgently working to regain our front foot, put wins on the board that can continue to build over time,” said Plank.

Shares rose 1.2% at 9:58 a.m. on Thursday in New York. The stock was down 23% this year through Wednesday’s close, lagging the S&P MidCap 400 Index, which has gained 9.3%.

