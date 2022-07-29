(Bloomberg) -- Under Armour Inc. has agreed to pay $67.5 million to resolve a lawsuit by the University of California at Los Angeles that accused the company of using the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to end the largest athletic-apparel sponsorship deal in the history of American college sports, according to the agreement obtained by Bloomberg.

The accord helps Under Armour avert a trial in the case that was set for October in a California state court. A 15-year deal valued at $280 million that the company struck with UCLA in 2016 was at the heart of the dispute, in which the university sought more than $200 million in damages.

