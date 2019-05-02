1h ago
Under Armour Tops Estimates in Sign That Overhaul Is Paying Off
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Under Armour Inc. delivered first-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ estimates, another indication that its three-year transformation is getting the athletic brand back on track.
- Earnings amounted to 5 cents a share, Under Armour said on Thursday, compared with estimates of break-even. Sales were $1.2 billion, just a slight gain from a year earlier, but above the projected $1.18 billion. Shares jumped in premarket trading.
Key Insights
- The slow sales growth (and 2.8 percent dip in North American sales) was intentional, part a dramatic shift in Under Armour’s business over the past two years. The company wrote down a large chunk of inventory, reworked its supply chain and eliminated about 40 percent of its products to focus on its highest-selling lines.
- Gross margin expanded for the third consecutive quarter, an indication that the company is becoming more efficient and that those changes are helping it sell more items at full price.
- Inventory also declined dramatically, in line with founder Kevin Plank’s strategy to create a more streamlined operation. Under Armour’s $875 million in inventory was its lowest level in three years.
- The focus for Under Armour now shifts to growth later in the year, especially in its all-important domestic market. The company kept its full-year revenue growth projections in the 3 percent to 4 percent range, but boosted its full-year earnings forecast.
Market Reaction
- Under Armour shares jumped as much as 5.7 percent in premarket trading. The stock has risen 25 percent this calendar year.
