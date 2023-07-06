(Bloomberg) -- An equity analyst at Berenberg came to the defense of British lenders amid criticism over the sector’s handling of a surge in central bank interest rates, saying the companies are not amplifying the pain inflicted on borrowers.

Accusations that lenders are hiking mortgage rates while failing to share the benefits of higher rates with savers are only “superficially true,” Peter Richardson wrote in a client note. Banks are, in fact, helping to spare homeowners from even heavier burdens when they renegotiate new deals to replace expiring fixed-rate contracts, he said.

“UK consumers have ample opportunity to save at favorable rates and UK banks are shielding borrowers from higher mortgage costs,” Richardson argued in his note, entitled “UK banks: the case for the defence.”

British lenders are meeting with a UK regulator on Thursday to talk about the accusations of “profiteering” from savers. Sheldon Mills, the Financial Conduct Authority’s executive director for consumers and competition, will grill executives about why their rates for savers languish well below the Bank of England’s 5% base rate.

Traders Bet UK Rates Are Heading to the Highest Since 1998

Berenberg’s Richardson said some large UK banks offer instant-access savings with yields at or above the BOE policy rate, on a limited basis. Meanwhile, the most competitive new mortgage deals currently imply little or no margin above risk-free contracts, according to his analysis.

“UK banks’ mortgage pricing actions are dampening borrowers’ refinancing headwinds,” said Richardson. “This loss of lending margin has generally received less attention.”

