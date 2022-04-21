(Bloomberg) -- Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been trying to publicly disentangle her party from its racist roots for years. But cracks appeared in her new, softer image toward the end of a lengthy debate with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old candidate focused on bread and butter issues as she crisscrossed France to try to convince voters to back her third bid for the top job on Sunday. Along with the emergence of Eric Zemmour, whose public views are even more extreme, that helped her come across as more moderate.

Most of the debate appeared to be capping her so-called detoxification effort: where Macron at times appeared arrogant during the near three-hour televised sparring match, Le Pen was calm and composed.

And then the subject of Islam, identity and security came up. She cited “barbary” and “savagery” -- code words used by the far-right to refer to people of color -- and linked migrants to violence and crime. She said she’d ban the Muslim veil in all public spaces. If that happened, it would become the only country in the world to do so.

Le Pen needed to land a major punch to close the near 12 percentage point gap with Macron. She might have hoped these dog whistles would win over people who voted for Zemmour, who didn’t make it to the second round. But a poll published by Opinionway on Thursday was unchanged from the previous survey. With just two days of campaigning left, it’s hard to see how she can jump ahead.

