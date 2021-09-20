Chinese Property Developer Halts Trading After Plunging 87%
Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon.
If you've been following the wild ride that is Chinese real estate, then you've definitely heard of Evergrande. The price of its shares and bonds has been tumbling lately amid concerns about its cash flow and its model. But what really is Evergrande? And who stands to lose in a theoretical restructuring? On this episode, we speak with Travis Lundy, an independent analyst based in Hong Kong who publishes on Smartkarma, about the company's business model and what comes next.
