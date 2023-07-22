(Bloomberg) -- Arizona recently announced new constraints on housing development in the areas around Phoenix. At issue is water scarcity, which has always been a challenge for the US Southwest. Now, as a 25-year “mega-drought” has been worsened by the climate crisis and booming growth, difficult choices must be made. How do water rights get divided? Who has priority? How much is water worth to housing developers, farmers and even the semiconductor manufacturers that have flocked to the state?

On this episode of Odd Lots, we speak with Kathryn Sorensen, director of research at the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Morrison Institute at Arizona State University. She discusses the current and past water practices in the state, and the difficult road ahead.

