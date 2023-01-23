(Bloomberg) -- The cold snap is tightening its grip on the economy at the beginning of the week. Britain’s grid operator will today use a new tool that pays homes to cut consumption and asked coal-fired power units to be on standby to boost electricity supplies. Workers, meanwhile, ditch plans to work from home and head back to the office — often to save money on heating. In this morning’s slew of company updates, undertaker Dignity has agreed to a takeover deal.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Dignity Plc: The undertaker has agreed to a deal with a consortium backed by Phoenix Asset Management, the investor that successfully ousted its executive chairman in 2021.

The cash offer of 550 pence per share represents a 9.3% premium to Dignity’s closing price on Friday and values the Sutton-based company at about £281 million on a fully diluted basis

Barclays Plc: The bank named Legal & General Group Plc Chairman John Kingman as chair of its UK division from June 1. He will succeed Crawford Gillies.

Barclays also announced that Frasers Group Plc founder Mike Ashley will be retiring from its board

Fuller Smith & Turner Plc: The pub operator said strikes reduced its sales by some £4 million since October, adding it now expects to report full-year earnings below market expectations.

“While ongoing strike action will dampen sales, demand from customers remains good and we are optimistic that 2023 will deliver further sales growth through a busy calendar of events, and as office workers and tourists continue to return to the Capital,” chief executive Simon Emeny said

In Westminster

Britain’s grid operator asked three coal-fired power units to be ready to generate today as it boosts electricity supplies during a cold snap. National Grid Plc will also use a new tool that pays homes to reduce consumption between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. today.

Ambulance workers are walking out today in their biggest show of industrial action by first responders since trade unions kicked off an historic series of protests against pay levels in the NHS.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak faces questions over the tax affairs of a senior figure in his party, a growing distraction for the UK government.

In Case You Missed It

London residents are weathering the cost-of-living crunch better than people in the rest of the UK, one research group concluded. That’s as finance workers in the City of London are putting their job hunts on hold as they wait for bonuses.

Turmoil at trophy properties in London and Frankfurt offer a glimpse of the damage awaiting European real estate investors as they face the sharpest reversal on record.

Finally, Britishvolt is a “monument to empty hype,” says Bloomberg Opinion’s Matthew Brooker.

Looking Ahead

Associated British Foods Plc’s trading update tomorrow will be watched by analysts gauging how well the Primark chain performed over the peak holiday season after its owner reported what it called an “encouraging” start to the full year.

In a December statement following the annual shareholder meeting, the company said its plans to open 27 new Primark stores in the current year, of which 10 were due before Christmas, were on track. AB Foods, which also owns sugar, agriculture and ingredients operations, reiterated expectations for “significant growth” in the group sales even though adjusted operating profit was likely to be lower than in the previous financial year.

