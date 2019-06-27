(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a coming daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The U.S. and China are headed for an uneasy trade-war truce and a return to the negotiating table. In the meantime, President Donald Trump said substantial additional U.S. tariffs would be placed on goods from China if there’s no progress on a trade deal after his planned meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Japan He also said India’s recent increase in tariffs on U.S. goods is “unacceptable” and should be withdrawn

Meanwhile, Bill Dudley writes that Trump shouldn’t want a weaker dollar

Economic confidence among chief executive officers at U.S. small and midsize businesses stumbled in the second quarter to the lowest level in nearly a decade on worsening views of current conditions and a dimmer outlook

Euro-area economic confidence is also falling, declining to its lowest level since 2016 in June as deepening trade tensions and a more cautious outlook for the global economy weigh on business and consumer sentiment Against the gloomy backdrop, the European Central Bank will flag next month that it’s ready to reduce interest rates and then deliver a cut in September, economists predict

Andrew Bailey should be the perfect candidate to lead the Bank of England. But some of the very qualities that have marked him as a frontrunner to replace Mark Carney as governor may trip him up before he reaches the finish line

The fastest growth among major economies doesn’t seem to be creating enough jobs for India -- listen to our latest Stephanomics Podcast here

