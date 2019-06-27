4h ago
Uneasy Trade Truce, Stumbling Confidence, ECB Outlook: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The U.S. and China are headed for an uneasy trade-war truce and a return to the negotiating table.
- In the meantime, President Donald Trump said substantial additional U.S. tariffs would be placed on goods from China if there’s no progress on a trade deal after his planned meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Japan
- He also said India’s recent increase in tariffs on U.S. goods is “unacceptable” and should be withdrawn
- Meanwhile, Bill Dudley writes that Trump shouldn’t want a weaker dollar
- Economic confidence among chief executive officers at U.S. small and midsize businesses stumbled in the second quarter to the lowest level in nearly a decade on worsening views of current conditions and a dimmer outlook
- Euro-area economic confidence is also falling, declining to its lowest level since 2016 in June as deepening trade tensions and a more cautious outlook for the global economy weigh on business and consumer sentiment
- Against the gloomy backdrop, the European Central Bank will flag next month that it’s ready to reduce interest rates and then deliver a cut in September, economists predict
- Andrew Bailey should be the perfect candidate to lead the Bank of England. But some of the very qualities that have marked him as a frontrunner to replace Mark Carney as governor may trip him up before he reaches the finish line
- The fastest growth among major economies doesn’t seem to be creating enough jobs for India -- listen to our latest Stephanomics Podcast here
