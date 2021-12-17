(Bloomberg) -- The unemployment rate fell in nearly every U.S. state last month, including in eight states where it dropped to a record low.

Nebraska, with a jobless rate of 1.8%, had the lowest in the country, followed closely by Utah at 2.1%, according to Labor Department data out Friday. Arkansas, Georgia, Montana, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wisconsin also posted record lows.

Meanwhile, payrolls increased in nearly every state in November, underscoring the continuing recovery of the nation’s job market. While millions of Americans remain out of work or on the sidelines, the report emphasizes just how far employment has climbed back since the start of the pandemic.

Separate data out Friday showed the pace of quits eased in most states in October, a welcome respite for companies plagued by turnover in a tight jobs market. Vacancies increased in 32 states and the District of Columbia in the month.

The state data follows the national jobs report, which earlier this month showed that the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in November and payrolls climbed less than expected. Job openings jumped in October to the second-highest on record while quits dropped for the first time since May, according to nationwide data released last week.

