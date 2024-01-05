Labour market is showing weakness signs; we're in a period of sluggish economic activity: economist

The unemployment rate for most of Canada’s racialized populations grew in 2023, according to Statistics Canada.

The federal agency’s December report on the country’s labour force, released Friday, looked at unemployment across different racial groups.

It noted that as of December, people belonging to racialized groups accounted for just over 30 per cent of Canada’s labour force, a sight increase from 28.5 per cent a year earlier, while unemployment went up for a number of those groups.

“As the tightness of the labour market eased in 2023, the unemployment rate increased for most racialized groups,” the report said.

As of December, the unemployment rate for Black Canadians between the ages of 25 to 54 rose 1.6 percentage points to 8.5 per cent from the previous year, the report said.

For South Asian Canadians in the same age range, the unemployment rate rose 0.8 percentage points to 5.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for Chinese Canadians was little changed from 12 months earlier, at 5.1 per cent, StatCan said.