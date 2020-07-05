(Bloomberg) --

Business conditions in the United Arab Emirates returned to growth but deteriorated in Saudi Arabia, a sign of an uneven recovery in the Gulf as the Arab world’s biggest economies reopen after shutdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Non-oil private sector activity in the UAE improved in June for the first time in six months and reached the strongest since October 2019, according to IHS Markit. By contrast, IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for Saudi Arabia remained below the threshold of 50 that separates growth from contraction.

Saudi Arabia’s PMI dropped to 47.7 last month from 48.1 in May, according to IHS Markit; the rate of decline in staffing numbers was the fastest since the survey began in August 2009

IHS Markit’s gauge for the UAE reached 50.4 from 46.7 a month earlier; the outlook for future activity improved for the first time since March

