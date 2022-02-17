(Bloomberg) -- An uneven economic rebound is complicating discussions among finance chiefs and central bank governors of the world’s biggest economies as they meet this week to navigate a fragile global recovery.

“Some are facing this with high growth and inflation, so they have to adjust their policy domestically, but at the same time other countries are still left behind,” Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told Bloomberg Television’s Yvonne Man and Haslinda Amin in an interview Friday from the sidelines of the Group of 20 meetings. “That can create an environment for policy that is not easy.”

Indonesia, which is taking the helm of the G-20 for the first time, is seeking to release a communique when the meeting ends Friday that can address equal access to financing and ensure the transition to renewable energy can be affordable to all countries.

Meanwhile, escalating tensions in Ukraine and the sharp increase in commodity prices pose fresh challenges for the global economy. Indonesia has repeatedly called for cooperation to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine, with President Joko Widodo saying on Thursday that this was “not a time for rivalry.” The U.S. has ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack, helping drive oil prices to multi-year highs.

That’s worsening an uneven rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, Indrawati said. Policymakers also have significantly less monetary and fiscal space to deal with headwinds after two years of supportive policies.

“We certainly see many risks coming to disrupt the recovery process globally. On the one hand, we have higher inflation,” she said. “We also see the geopolitical environment creating an additional downside risk.”

