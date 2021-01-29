(Bloomberg) -- Botswana’s wildlife department is probing the unexplained death of 11 elephants in the Moremi Game Reserve, raising concern that a neurotoxin in waterholes that killed at least 330 of the animals last year may have returned.

“There is no evidence of illegal activity thus far as elephant tusks were found intact,” the Environment Ministry said on Facebook on Friday. When elephants are poached, their tusks are removed and the ivory sold illegally.

Botswana has about 135,000 elephants, the most of any nation.

