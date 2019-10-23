(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The U.S. economy has added millions of jobs and pay gains have accelerated in recent years, but Americans aren’t happy

Asia is bracing for Treasury’s report on currency manipulators

ECB policy makers want Germany to unleash major stimulus, but it’s not clear how much that would benefit any other economy. The bank is also being urged to engage more with the Germans under Christine Lagarde to prevent further fraying of the relationship

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to meet South Korean premier Lee Nak-yon for the highest-level talks since historical disputes flared anew last year

The Fed increased the sizes of both its overnight and term repurchase agreement operations to smooth potential volatility

With interest rates back at all-time lows, speculation is mounting Korea may be forced to turn to unconventional measures

Fresh off the announcement of a new government in Indonesia, the central bank there is similarly set to cut rates

Some of the most prominent engines of the global economy are showing signs of trade war fatigue. The next big concern is that the drivers will grow weary, writes Brendan Murray in Terms of Trade

The yearlong U.S.-China trade war has stoked a surge in Chinese nationalism and anti-American sentiment that’s bleeding into marketing decisions and consumer buying habits

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Malcolm Scott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.