(Bloomberg) -- Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, one of the world’s largest mall landlords, said it has not decided on its strategy for deleveraging and is still weighing the merits of “all potential strategies” to strengthen its financial profile.

The company, which operates Westfield shopping centers in Europe and the U.S., said deleveraging remains a priority with its planned disposal of 4 billion euros in assets in the next couple of years.

Earlier, Bloomberg News reported that the company has been in preliminary talks with potential advisers and may aim to raise about 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) if it decides to proceed, people familiar with the matter said.

“No decision has been made yet on any of the available additional deleveraging options,” it said in a statement.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.