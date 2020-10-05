(Bloomberg) -- Unicaja Banco SA said it has held preliminary talks with Liberbank SA to rekindle merger talks abandoned last year.

The lender is moving closer to a long-mooted takeover of its Spanish rival, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 3. A deal to combine the lenders and create the country’s seventh-biggest bank collapsed last year after five months of talks, partly due to differences over the shareholding structure.

