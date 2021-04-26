UNICEF to Take 1.3 Million Covid Shots From Congo Over Planning

(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations Children’s Fund will take 1.3 million doses from the Democratic Republic of Congo’s delivery of 1.7 million doses and redistribute them to other African countries to avoid their expiration.

The vaccines donated by the Covax facility will expire on June 24, Susie Villeneuve, UNICEF’s Regional Adviser for Health Systems Strengthening, West and Central Africa, said at a conference in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, which she joined by video call.

A lack of shipment plans to support inoculation campaigns and insufficient vaccination sites have impaired access in many countries, and the short shelf-life of AstraZeneca Plc vaccines have made reallocations necessary, she said.

Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Angola, Madagascar and Comoros, are among possible recipients of the Congolese batch, according to the official.

