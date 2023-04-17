(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA has appointed Silvia Viviano as head of its equity capital markets business.

Viviano’s new role will give her oversight of the Italian lender’s cash equity, alternative capital and strategic equity solutions businesses, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Milan-based Viviano joined UniCredit last year from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and most recently served as the bank’s head of alternative capital markets. She will report to Luca Falco, UniCredit’s head of capital markets.

A spokesperson for UniCredit confirmed the contents of the memo.

UniCredit has been strengthening its capital markets teams in Europe. Earlier this month, it recruited Patrik Zeigherman from Nomura Holdings Inc. as head of advisory and capital markets for Germany, and Rafael Szczepaniak from UBS Group AG as a vice chairman and senior originator in its broader advisory and capital markets business.

The bank has already landed lead roles on two of Europe’s highest-profile listings this year, working on the Milan public offering of motor and generator parts maker Eurogroup Laminations SpA and the planned flotation of gambling company Lottomatica.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.