(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA said that Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel’s pay package for 2023 is based on merit, and rejected a recommendation by shareholder proxy firms to vote against the remuneration policy for top management.

The board believes that the package “is warranted not only to make sure we have a properly operating incentive system, but also given we have exceeded the original UniCredit Unlocked ambitions,” UniCredit said in a letter to shareholders seen by Bloomberg. Under Orcel’s leadership, the bank is “structurally improved” and has “an impressive track record” that brings higher returns for investors.

Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis called on shareholders to vote against the CEO’s pay increase because it would lead to an excessive increase of his total compensation.

UniCredit is proposing a pay package for executives that would see Orcel’s fixed remuneration go up 30% at €3.25 million ($3.4 million) this year, while the variable compensation would be linked to performance targets outlined in the bank’s plan.

The variable portion of Orcel’s pay is set to be capped at €4.25 million — lower than his 2022 bonus and leaving his total compensation unchanged — if the bank meets its goals. The total could rise to €6.5 million if the bank exceeds 2023 targets.

UniCredit’s letter, signed by the chairman of remuneration committee Jeffrey Alan Hedberg, argued that shareholders are called to vote only the variable remuneration package, as the fixed salary is decided by the bank. Therefore a rejection of the current proposal would force the policy to keep in place the old rules on the variable pay and it would mean that the CEO overall renumeration at target would increase, as opposed to remaining flat with the new rules.

“We were disappointed to see this outcome, not least because it is apparent that some elements have not been fully taken into consideration in making this recommendation and some of the points used to substantiate the opposition are inaccurate,” the Italian lender said. “Our newly proposed structure is meritocratic, rewarding continued success with clear shareholder alignment, but in equal measure, it is punitive if the leadership does not deliver.”

The letter was confirmed by a spokesman for the bank.

UniCredit investors are due to vote on the pay policy at the annual general meeting on March 31.

