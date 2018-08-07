(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA rode cost reductions to a second quarter profit that beat estimates, even as the Italian bonds it holds took a hit, hurting revenue and capital.

Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier is ramping up savings and improving asset quality to keep his promise of building a leading pan-European bank. The bank is selling billions of euros of bad loans as part of the clean-up as the CEO pursues a target of 4.7 billion euros of annual net income in 2019.

The bank expects to reach its target for cutting branches and staff ahead of schedule, as lower costs and provisions for bad loans boosted second quarter net income to 1.02 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from 945 million euros a year earlier, Milan-based UniCredit said in a statement on Tuesday. The result beat the 930.6 million-euro average of 5 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“By the end of this year, we expect to be close to finalizing the announced Transform 2019 branch closures in Western Europe as well as the planned” staff reductions, Mustier said in the statement.

UniCredit is among the biggest banks in central and eastern Europe, serving 25 million clients in 14 countries including Russia and Turkey. The central and eastern Europe division was the largest contributor to second-quarter profit, with net income up 2.3 percent to 472 million euros.

While operating costs and loan-loss provisions fell, the results show that UniCredit is still facing revenue pressure. A negative market in the second part of quarter hurt fees and trading, while continuing low interest rates reduced income from lending.

Concerns about the direction of Italy’s populist government drove up Italian bond yields in the quarter hitting the capital buffers of banks holding the debt. UniCredit’s common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength. fell to 12.51 percent from 13.06 percent at the end of March.

