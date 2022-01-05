(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s top banks including BNP Paribas SA and UniCredit SpA plan to hand out record rewards to investors in the coming months, as they seek to support their share prices amid uncertainty over revenue growth and the economic outlook.

Nine of the euro area’s biggest listed lenders are set to pay about 27.8 billion euros ($31.4 billion) in dividends and share buybacks in the coming months, more than the highs preceding the 2008 financial crisis, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

Investors are set for the windfall after suffering years of meager returns and, during the pandemic, regulatory restrictions on payouts. Yet lenders face difficulty in readying for the next round of dividends as negative interest rates eat into earnings and revenue growth proves elusive in key businesses.

“Markets know that these are one-offs and that banks still face a very complicated environment,” said Romain Boscher, who oversees $246 billion as chief investment officer for equities at Fidelity International. “UniCredit and BNP are defending their stock prices, they’re creating a floor. It’s a reasonably robust investment case, but they’re still playing defense.”

Last year, U.S. banks led by Morgan Stanley raised payouts to investors -- by jacking up dividends or announcing plans to buy back shares -- after amassing cash piles that easily met the Federal Reserve’s capital requirements.

Banks in Europe benefited in 2021 as the pandemic spurred a flurry in equity trading and deal-making, while economic support from governments prevented a wave of defaults. Still, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus surges, the prospect of euro-area interest rates remaining negative for longer than bankers had hoped is weighing on the profitability of the traditional savings and loan business.

UniCredit rolled out one of Europe’s most ambitious payout plans last month with Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel pledging to grow both returns and the company’s business. Meanwhile BNP Paribas has said that it will use proceeds from the planned sale of a U.S. unit to fund buybacks, organic growth, technology investments and bolt-on acquisitions.

Several other major European lenders plan to hold investor presentations this quarter, and the move by UniCredit could pressure them to distribute more profit to shareholders.

European banking shares slumped in 2020 when the European Central Bank imposed a temporary ban on dividends and share buybacks to conserve capital in the pandemic. The ECB says that measure won’t become part of its regular toolkit, but it has urged shareholders to consider focusing more on opportunities to create value in the long-term rather than immediate payouts.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. are factoring in higher payout ratios for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, ABN Amro Bank NV, ING Groep NV, KBC Group NV, CaixaBank SA and Bankinter SA. Still, UniCredit’s plans “would be an exception and not the norm for the sector at this point,” they wrote in a report last month.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

As UniCredit’s Dec. 9 strategy day showed, buybacks are increasingly integral to European banks’ capital-return plans with strategies likely to involve two stages, as 2021 dividends are both a function of the payout from ongoing profit recovery as well as a catch-up from 2020 deferrals.

Jonathan Tyce, Georgi Gunchev, BI analysts

European banks could see some improvement in profitability in 2022, “but it will not be that significant,” said Elena Iparraguirre, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings. Lenders will find it hard to increase earnings substantially as long as interest rates are negative and “we’re not very optimistic in terms of business volumes either,” she said.

“Distributions of dividends have returned and we see more and more banks considering also share buybacks,” said Iparraguirre. “But in spite of that we think capital levels will decline very marginally.”

