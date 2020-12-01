(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier, architect of the bank’s turnaround, is stepping down after more than four years at the helm of Italy’s biggest bank, following clashes with board members over strategy.

Mustier, 59, will remain in his post either until the end of his mandate in April or until a successor has been appointed, the bank said late Monday, adding that the board of directors will conduct an external and internal search for a replacement.

The French executive’s sudden departure follows an unexpected board meeting on Sunday to discuss governance and strategy, fanning speculation about his future at the Milan-based bank. He’d argued with some board members over strategy and acquisitions, including a push by the Italian government for UniCredit to acquire troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA.

“Over the last few months, it has become apparent that the Team 23 strategy and its core pillars no longer corresponds to the board’s current thinking,” Mustier said in a statement, referring to his plan for the bank through 2023. “Hence I have decided to retire from the group at the end of my mandate in April 2021, to allow the new board to elaborate a future strategy.”

The board has informally started to reach out to possible successors to Mustier, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Victor Massiah, former CEO of UBI Banca SpA, Bernardo Mingrone CFO of Nexi SpA and Fabio Gallia of Fincantieri SpA are potential candidates, one of the people said.

Representatives for Mingrone and Gallia declined to comment, while Massiah wasn’t reachable for a comment.

The last-minute meeting among board members on Sunday followed a tumultuous year for the Italian lender. Mustier -- in common with many other CEOs -- was forced to scale back the bank’s ambitions because of the coronavirus. While he’s repeatedly signaled he’s against acquisitions and prefers to return cash to shareholders, the Italian Treasury has been proposing an increasing number of concessions to try and sway his hand on Monte Paschi.

With Mustier exiting, a takeover now looks more likely. Pier Carlo Padoan, Italy’s finance minister between 2014 and 2018 and the architect of Paschi’s earlier rescue, is set to take over as UniCredit’s next chairman. That appointment was intended to clear the path to a deal, according to the people.

Italy -- along with Spain -- is one of the European markets seeing consolidation accelerate. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, UniCredit’s main rival in the country, bolstered its leadership by buying smaller UBI Banca, while Credit Agricole’s Italian business is offering about 737 million euros ($880 million) to take over Credito Valtellinese.

Mustier had been working on an update of the bank’s strategic plan to be announced early next year, as pandemic-sparked uncertainty made hitting existing targets more difficult. He’s also planning job cuts.

A 32-year veteran of the European securities industry, he took the helm at UniCredit in July 2016, leaving Tikehau Capital, an investment management company. He had previously run UniCredit’s corporate and investment banking business after more than two decades at Societe Generale SA.

After taking over, he focused on a restructuring that included raising more than 13 billion euros of fresh funds from investors, implementing cost cuts and accelerating the cleanup of the balance sheet. He also sought to simplify the bank’s structure and improve capital allocation.

One of his successes was cutting the bank’s stock of bad loans. Despite the effects of the pandemic on borrowers, UniCredit reduced its non-performing loan ratio to 4.7% as of Sept. 30, from 4.8% at the end of June, the lowest portion among its main peers.

UniCredit declined 5% in Milan on Monday amid the speculation about Mustier’s future and before the announcement of his departure.

Still, some investors disagreed with his strategy, people with knowledge of the matter said last month, pointing out the bank’s poor performance compared to peers. UniCredit is trading at about 0.33 times its tangible book value compared with 0.72 times at Intesa.

