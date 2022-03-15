(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA said it is considering exiting its operations in Russia as part of an urgent review of the business, signaling an accelerating financial pull-back from the nation as a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine.

“No conclusions can be drawn overnight, but we will report soon with more detail,” Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel said a conference organized by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday. “Obviously we need to seriously consider the impact and the consequences and the complexity of disentangling a full bank from the country.”

The Milan-based lender joins a growing list of European banks starting or seriously considering withdrawing from Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, with Deutsche Bank AG reversing course and announcing a pull-out last week. UniCredit is among European lenders with the biggest exposures to Russia, along with Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International AG and France’s Societe Generale SA.

Loans to customers of UniCredit’s Russian unit amounted to 7.8 billion euros ($8.6 billion) at end December, while cross border exposure to Russian customers is about 4.5 billion euros. Orcel said that given the situation the bank would not invest “a penny more” in the country.

UniCredit shares were down more than 3% after the open in Milan on Tuesday.

Extreme Scenario

UniCredit has already said that in an extreme scenario where its Russian banking assets are wiped out, it would suffer a hit of about 200 basis points to its capital buffers. The lender has confirmed that it intends to pay its planned dividend on 2021 earnings.

Moves by European lenders toward pulling out of Russia follow decisions by Wall Street peers to limit activity. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has said it plans to close operations there.

“My number one job is to ensure the overall stability of our bank and our ability to serve our communities across Europe,” Orcel said. “Unwinding a bank that employs over 4,000 people and services more than 1500 corporate clients, 1,250 of which are European corporates, as well as absorb a shock that could reach up to 7.5 billion euros, cannot and should not be done without careful consideration.”

