(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel signaled the lender is interested in taking over rivals to boost growth in Europe’s fragmented banking industry.

“M&A is not a purpose in itself but I see it as an accelerator and a potential improver of our strategic outcome where it is in the best interests of shareholders and we have full confidence in our ability to execute it,” Orcel said during a call on first-quarter results.

Orcel, who’s been out of big-time banking for two years, will quickly need to lay out a strategy for growth after doubts over the bank’s direction helped prompt exit of his predecessor Jean Pierre Mustier, who had cleaned up the bank and made it leaner.

The former UBS Group AG investment banker, who took over at the helm of Italy’s No. 2 bank last month, is confronting challenges including pressure from the government to take over troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA.

Orcel, who is set to outline his vision for the bank in the second half, said in a letter to staff last month that he wants to reduce complexity, adopt new technologies and streamline the business for quicker decision-making.

