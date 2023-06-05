(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel said the boost for European banks from higher official interest rates will soon turn into a drag on profitability, as depositors begin to demand more interest on their deposits.

“From the second quarter of this year we are going to have a reverse, where rates are going to go up less, but the so-called pass through is going to increase,” Orcel said Monday, in an interview with Francine Lacqua at the Bloomberg Capital Markets Forum in Milan. “That will create a headwind for all banks.”

Europe’s largest banks posted a quarter-on-quarter drop in net interest income during the first three months of the year, snapping a streak of four large consecutive jumps that had boosted profitability. Lending revenue also helped UniCredit post its best-ever first quarter last month, helping the bank raise its full-year profit target and confirm one of the region’s most generous investor payouts.

Orcel has said the pass-through rate will rise from 10% to 40% by year end, joining other executives in highlighting that intensifying competition forces them to offer better terms. German peer Commerzbank AG has estimated that it will end up sharing a third of what it earns on deposits with clients by the end of the year, up from just 15% in the first quarter.

Orcel said that he would seek another term as CEO of the bank when his first mandate expires next year.

“Assuming investors and shareholders will vote me, I’ll definitely be up for more.”

