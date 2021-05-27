(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA carried out a $2 billion bond sale that saw robust demand, helping the Italian lender move on from the furore this week over an unpaid interest on subordinated debt that threatened to dent investor confidence.

The Milan-based bank priced the two-part offering of senior notes after pulling in a more than $8 billion of demand from about 200 investors, according to a statement published Wednesday. The strong order book helped the bank cut the initial spread offered by 25 basis points.

The bonds sold on Wednesday were in a senior preferred format, much less risky than the complex, deeply subordinated CASHES bonds. Still, the outcome suggests that many institutional investors are willing to look beyond the surprise decision not to disburse the coupon on so-called CASHES bonds and the ensuing confusion over an accidental transfer of some funds by Euroclear.

It’s good news for new Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel, who still faces ire from some of the investors he wrong-footed just weeks into his tenure.

“The bank could have taken a friendlier approach, but it didn’t do anything wrong,” said Stefano Girola, a portfolio manager at Alicanto Capital SGR in Milan, which owns some of the bank’s bonds. The sale “shows the CASHES episode hasn’t hurt its reputation or changed investor decisions.”

U-Turn

For the relatively small number of investors who were expecting a coupon payment on the 30 million euros ($37 million) on the Convertible and Subordinated Hybrid Equity-Linked Securities, UniCredit’s position that it was entitled not to pay on the grounds that the bank made a loss last year came as a u-turn. That may continue to color their approach to other UniCredit debt.

Federated Hermes, which has a holding of the CASHES bonds at the center of the dispute, did not even consider participating in the dollar issue, according to Filippo Alloatti, a senior credit analyst at the firm.

Days after the coupon decision was announced, it emerged that some holders had in fact received notice of payment, which turned out to be an error by Euroclear. The firm, which specializes in the settlement of securities transactions, is now seeking to reverse the credits.

For Orcel, the bond sale adds to signs that the damage from CASHES may remain limited to the sub-set of investors who were direct participants.

“We are not involved in the CASHES so don’t really have much of an axe to grind,” said Andrew Fraser, head of financials credit research at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “You can argue about poor communication for sure, as well as not respecting the capital structure hierarchy by continuing with its planned share buy-back, but this doesn’t really change our long-term view of the bank.”

