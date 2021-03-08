(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA said it has cut the 2020 bonus pool for top managers by almost half, complying with a request from regulators to exercise “extreme” moderation on compensation in the wake of the pandemic.

The bonus amount for 1,063 top executives included in the so-called “material risk takers” was reduced to 65 million euros ($77 million) from 122 million euros a year earlier, according to a statement on the bank’s website. Senior executives will see a steeper reduction, UniCredit said.

The bank also said incoming Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel will receive the maximum bonus stipulated in his contract for 2021, without the payout being linked to performance. From 2022, Orcel will receive a mix of performance based and fixed compensation. The lender confirmed Orcel won’t receive any payments for forgone deferred payments he would have received from his former employer, UBS AG.

UniCredit’s announcement reinforces the trend across the region for below-par payouts for bankers, after a turbulent year defined by the coronavirus pandemic. Deutsche Bank AG was forced to scale back plans for its bonus pool after the European Central Bank objected to the level of rewards.

