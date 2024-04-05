(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA hired HSBC Holdings Plc’s Andrea Coda to head its merger and acquisitions division, part of a push by Italy’s second-largest bank to strengthen its advisory and financing solutions business.

Coda will also oversee all industry sectors, including consumer goods, healthcare, utilities and industrials, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg and confirmed by UniCredit. Coda — who will be based in Milan — will report to Sam Kendall, head of advisory and financing solutions.

The hiring is part of UniCredit’s strategy to capture more capital-light revenue and high-fee business, as the bank looks to win market share from rivals. Since Kendall joined in 2021, the division has hired bankers to boost its investment banking offering to companies across its European network with a focus on the mid-cap segment.

Revenue at UniCredit’s Advisory & Financing Solutions business rose 5% last year, with advisory and loan fees up 11%. The lender acted as underwriter, bookrunner and mandated lead arranger in Swisscom AG’s acquisition of Vodafone Italia for €8 billion ($8.7 billion).

Coda comes to UniCredit with more than two decades of experience in corporate finance, dealmaking and capital market transactions. He joined HSBC in 2011 after a stint at Mecom Group, according to his LinkedIn page. As head of media at the London-listed bank, he advised on several major European transactions in the media, technology, and communication sectors.

The memo also said former Norilsk Nickel director Vitali Simonenko has been hired to oversee natural resources, utilities and infrastructure advisory and promoted Lars Duerschlag to run TMT advisory. Both will report to Coda.

The changes will make UniCredit “even more impactful with clients” and help it “be around situations earlier and drive conversations at a much more senior level,” Kendall said in a written answer to a request for comment.

