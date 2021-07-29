(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA said it started talks to buy Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, opening the way to the Italian government’s favored solution for the long-troubled lender.

UniCredit and the Finance Ministry “have approved the prerequisites for a potential transaction involving the commercial operations of Paschi with a carefully defined perimeter and appropriate risk mitigation,” the country’s second-biggest bank said in a statement late Thursday.

A deal will ensure capital neutrality of the transaction, the exclusion of the bank’s bad loans and all the extraordinary litigation as well as an adequate protection from other potential credit risks, UniCredit said in the statement.

Siena-based Monte Paschi, the world’s oldest bank, has become a burden to the Italian state since it was first bailed out in 2009 and by taking it on, UniCredit’s new Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel may also be signaling his readiness to reshape the Italian banking sector which has been dogged by weak profitability and soured loans.

“During the due diligence period, we will perform detailed analysis and assess whether we are able to design a transaction that can meet those agreed parameters. Then, and only then, will we have the elements to decide whether to proceed,” Orcel said Thursday.

Talks with UniCredit for a possible takeover were halted earlier this year amid a government reshuffle and the exit of previous chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier. During preliminary contacts between Orcel and the finance ministry’s representatives the CEO set costly conditions for a purchase, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal based on prerequisites required by UniCredit will allow the bank to accelerate its organic growth plans and help deliver the ultimate goal of sustainable returns above the cost of equity over the cycle, the bank said.

