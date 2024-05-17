(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA seeks to streamline its custody services in Germany and Italy, which it has currently outsourced to two different parties.

The lender aims to have a single partner for both countries, and has reached out to firms including BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA and Credit Agricole SA’s Caceis for proposals, people familiar with the plan said. UniCredit may also decide to internalize some of the businesses, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.

The talks are at a preliminary stage and there’s no certainty they will result in an agreement, the people said. Spokespeople for the firms declined to comment.

UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel is reviewing outsourcing contracts for services such as custody, payments, asset management and insurance. The goal is to reduce costs, improve services and further streamline the bank’s structure.

UniCredit has an accord with SocGen expiring in 2026 that gives the French bank a mandate as global custodian for its Italian business and other units. In Germany, that service is provided by Caceis, which took over the securities processing and custodial services of UniCredit’s HypoVereinsbank unit at the end of 2007.

Custody service providers play an important regulatory role in the investment industry, helping keep assets safe for clients of financial institutions in return for a fee. BNP Paribas Securities Services had €12 trillion in assets under custody at the end of June, while SocGen had €4.7 trillion.

--With assistance from Jan-Henrik Förster and Alexandre Rajbhandari.

