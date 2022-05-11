(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA is in preliminary talks for the sale of its Russian unit after it was approached by interested buyers, marking what could be the second major exit by a large European bank.

The Italian bank has attracted unsolicited interest from financial institutions as well as firms interested in obtaining a bank license from within Russia, according to people with the knowledge of the matter who asked not be named because the matter isn’t public. Early stage talks with potential non-sanctioned buyers started recently, the people said, declining to name the interested parties.

The bank is also still considering other options besides a sale, the people said.

UniCredit, Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International AG and France’s Societe Generale SA are the top three Western European banks in Russia. SocGen has already agreed to sell its Rosbank PJSC unit to the investment firm of Russia’s richest man, taking a hit of about 3 billion euros to exit the heavily sanctioned nation, while Raiffeisen said last week it has also been approached by unsolicited buyers.

Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel is seeking to get value from any transaction and ruling out deals that would involve a further hit to the bank’s capital buffers, the people said. The preliminary stage of talks mean they could still fall apart, especially given the complexity of the geopolitical situation, they said. Orcel said in March he was considering options including an exit as part of an urgent review of the business.

A spokesman for UniCredit declined to comment.

UniCredit SpA took charges totaling almost 2 billion euros on its business in Russia in the first quarter, after putting more than 1.2 billion euros aside against defaults in Russia and writing down the value of its business there by about 600 million euros. Orcel said that the hit taken in the quarter allows UniCredit to have zero impact on capital under any possible worst-case scenario from a Russia exit and to get an upside “if we were to sell or combine” the local subsidiary.

